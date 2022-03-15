Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

BHVN stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

