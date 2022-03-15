Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

