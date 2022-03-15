F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 3,657 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $255,936.82.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.91.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

