Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 47,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.63. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

