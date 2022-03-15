Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

