Financial Analysis: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 234.99 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.79 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.52 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

BioCardia beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

