Financial Analysis: Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 10.82 $474.51 million $3.55 66.64 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed currently has a consensus target price of $259.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 102.17%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

Summary

ResMed beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

