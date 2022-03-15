Financial Contrast: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clean Energy Fuels 0 2 4 0 2.67

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.16%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 119.14%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 6.28 -$93.15 million ($0.45) -16.02

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% Clean Energy Fuels -36.44% -0.26% -0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II beats Clean Energy Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

