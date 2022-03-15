Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 14,443 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,457 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

