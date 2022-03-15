Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,206. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

