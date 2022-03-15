Financial Review: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Evans Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.43 $205.16 million $2.13 11.20 Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.19 $24.04 million $4.37 8.83

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37% Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.63% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Evans Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Evans Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

