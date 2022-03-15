Financial Survey: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05%

30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 135.23%. Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 398.75%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Protagenic Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.88 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -73.33 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -2.51

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

