First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

