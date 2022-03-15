First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $352,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

