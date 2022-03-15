First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.