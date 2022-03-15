First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

