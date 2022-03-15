First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $766.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.23. The firm has a market cap of $769.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

