First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,215 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

