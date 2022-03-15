First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

