First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

