First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Shares of FAAR opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.861 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

