First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

