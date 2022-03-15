First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

