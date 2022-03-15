First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.92 and last traded at $55.04. Approximately 119,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 158,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.
