First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

AIRR stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

