Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 92,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,764. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

