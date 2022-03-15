FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells $269,680.65 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

