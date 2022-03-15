Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $76.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

