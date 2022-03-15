Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 115.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 92.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.