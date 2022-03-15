Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

