Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

