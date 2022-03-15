Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $153.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.