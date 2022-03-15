Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of FTF opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.