Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of FTF opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

