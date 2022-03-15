FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 131,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

