Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Fuel Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FTEK opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

