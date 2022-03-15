Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $20,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

