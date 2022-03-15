Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,005,446 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $318,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

