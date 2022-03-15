FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $153.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.