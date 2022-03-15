FY2022 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lifted by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 106.04%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

