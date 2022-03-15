FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

CDEV stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 5.61.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

