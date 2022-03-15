G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 304,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.