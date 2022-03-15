Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Insider Buys A$36,370.43 in Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Rating) insider Trent Franklin bought 3,030,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,370.43 ($26,165.78).
The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Gateway Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
