GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GDS stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
About GDS (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
