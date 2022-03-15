GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 16.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 104,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,799,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.00.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
