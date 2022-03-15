GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 16.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 104,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,799,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

