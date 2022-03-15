General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 209,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

