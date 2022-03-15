General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

