General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.