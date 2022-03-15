General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $6,666,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

