Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $535.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.50 million and the lowest is $513.56 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. 192,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

