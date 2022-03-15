Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $42,134,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

